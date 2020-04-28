On March 22 Governor John Bel Edwards issued his first 'Stay at Home' proclamation, that was to last for two weeks, in the wake of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

It was then extended to April 30, and was recently extended to May 15.

For the duration of the original Stay at Home order, the parish offices were closed to both employees and the public by Parish President Layton Ricks, to stay in line with the governor's proclamation. The Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness was left open to deal with any emergency situations,

According to Ricks, as much work was done from home or digitally as possible. Many contractors and builders were able to work with the permit office utilizing a mail dropbox in one of the government buildings.

Beginning May 4th, however, parish offices will return to full business - with caveats:

Areas will be limited to 10 people or less

Only one visitor unless absolutely necessary

Masks will be worn by employees, and are requested of customers

Protective shields will be placed in offices where employees interact with the public

The parish president said that the mask donation this past Saturday went quickly, with all locations running out of masks by 11 a.m. He said that if more masks are donated, the parish will run another donation day, but asks that individuals please try to make their own masks.

Ricks said that this applies to all Livingston Parish government offices under his administration, including permitting, finance, the Department of Public Works, the Animal Shelter, Buildings, and the parish's safety department.

Residents will again be able to contact all departments via the phone number online.

The per department notes Ricks provided were:

Finance: The small crew will be asked to sanitize common areas frequently each day, as well as wear masks and practice good hygiene

Planning:

Restricted public access to insure proper distancing

Protective barriers for employees the speak directly to the public

Proper sanitary procedures for the public as well as employees

Limited access to public meeting in accordance with both distancing and legal guidelines

Department of Public Works:

The 8 foremen will have work stations and crews will meet social distancing guidelines when reporting for work. The foremen will record times to report to payroll

Work crew will report for attendance and go straight to work

No break room amenities (coffee, etc.)

No gathering for breaks, timeclocks, etc.

Employees will be required to follow proper hygiene requirements including hand washing, etc. - Hand sanitizer will be provided

Work surfaced will be sanitized on a regular basis

Permitting: Permitting will have the 10 person limit on customers and must meet six feet of social distancing. As such, the office is asking those who might come in to try and utilize the online portal.

mygovernmentonline.org

Animal Shelter: The animal shelter is practicing social distancing and hygiene, but will only be available on a 'by appointment' basis.

Safety suggestions: The following safety suggestions were distributed by Tim Kuylen -

Dispose of all items in refrigerators and no more shared commodities Stagger breaks and lunch breaks Wipe down all appliances, including microwave, before and after use Clean all utensils used immediately after use Wash hands in breakroom upon entering and leaving Don't use others' staplers, phones, keyboards, and other desktop items Social distance, wear masks, and no group smoke breaks Temperature monitoring before entering buildings Janitorial crews to take special care in sanitizing doorknobs, light switches, and other commonly touched items throughout the day Opening doors and windows where possible periodically for fresh air flow and ventilation Have a designed drop off point for UPS, Fed-Ex, and post office outside of buildings for sanitation purposes

Ricks said he and his office are recommending that residents continue to follow the 'Stay at Home' order and present to the doctor via telehealth if they show symptoms or feel sick.

While the parish president understands that some businesses are hurting, he said that opening up some commerce was up to the governor - this announcement was for his governmental offices only.

He did add, however, that restaurants looking to add appropriate social distancing outdoor seating for patrons to eat - without wait service - should call the permit office beginning May 4th. Ricks said that he would allow that option moving forward, per the governor's recommendation.