A flu vaccination clinic will be held at the Livingston Parish Health Unit on Thursday, Oct. 28, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
The event will be held from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. at 20399 Government Blvd.
The clinic is being sponsored by the Louisiana Department of Health, which is urging people to get their flu vaccines this year as the state continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though the state’s fourth COVID-19 surge has slowed in recent weeks, state health leaders are encouraging people to get vaccinated against the flu to avoid overwhelming healthcare centers and hospitals that are still recovering from record-breaking hospitalizations over the summer.
“We owe this to the healthcare workers who have been in the trenches doing this for the last 18 months,” said Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Courtney Phillips earlier this month.
The upcoming flu vaccination clinic in Livingston Parish is free, and there will be no charge even if you don’t have insurance. It is open to the public, and walk-ups are welcome.
People are asked to bring their private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare card if they have one. People should also wear short sleeves or loose-fitting sleeves.
Below are some facts about the flu shot, provided by the Louisiana Department of Health:
-- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and LDH recommend a yearly flu shot for everyone over 6 months of age who does not have a complicating condition, such as a prior allergic reaction to the flu shot.
-- A flu shot is especially crucial for people who may be at higher risk for serious complications. This includes babies six months and older and young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions and people 65 years and older.
-- The flu shot is safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women, who can pass on antibodies to their babies that will help protect them.
-- You cannot get the flu from the flu shot, but some people may have mild reactions, like low grade fever, headache or fatigue after receiving their flu shots. These are common reactions following a vaccine and typically do not last for very long.
