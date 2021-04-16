The Livingston Parish home market kept the same heat from 2020, but March began the real fire.
234 detached, single-family homes sold in the third month of the year. The average sold price was $232,917, staying over the $230,000 mark for the third month in a row. That's a total inventory sold of $54,502,637.
Homes spent an average of 42 days on the market.
157 homes sold in February 2021, therefore March accounted for a month-over-month increase of 77 homes. Homes sold at roughly $1,000 more, per residence, and spent an average of eight days less on market.
When compared with March of 2020, which saw the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the current year claimed victory in every metric. 172 homes sold in March 2020 at an average price of $204,623 - 63 fewer total than current year, and almost $30,000 less per sale.
8595 Wildwood Drive in Denham Springs was the most expensive home sold in March 2021 at $585,000. The five bedroom, four bathroom home has 4,227 square feet under roof and sold for $138.40 per square foot.
