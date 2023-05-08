A new system aimed at improving emergency communications in an increasingly wireless and mobile society has launched in Livingston Parish.
In a social media video, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard announced the parish’s implementation of Next Generation 9-1-1, which was described as “a secure digital internet-based system” that will help first responders more effectively address emergency situations.
Through Next Gen 9-1-1, users will be able to call 9-1-1 from a phone as well as send text messages to the local 9-1-1 center.
Officials said the new system will replace the current analog 9-1-1 infrastructure that has been in place since the 1960s.
“They (dispatchers] are often unseen but are vitally important to our team and the safety of you and your family,” Ard said. “These men and women will be among the first in the country to serve and protect using the newest technology available, known as Next Generation 9-1-1.”
Captain Jack Varndo of the sheriff’s office called Next Gen 9-1-1 “an ever-adapting system” that is built to be more reliable, resilient, mobile, and secure. He also said the system is less susceptible to network outages and can better withstand natural disasters.
He then recalled the parish’s own situation during the historic August 2016 flood when the 9-1-1 center took on water and had to be temporarily relocated.
“We had to disconnect and set up shop elsewhere,” Varnado said. “We were successful, but it took time. And in our business, time is of the essence.”
Locally, emergency dispatchers serve the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, 11 fire departments, and nine police departments. Ard said the parish’s communication district has invested the funding “to build a true Next Gen 9-1-1 system,” adding that users can expect to see “faster results” with the new technology.
“The next time you call us for help, expect even faster results with the ability to also send text messages,” Ard said. “These enhancements will allow all first responders to receive more information in order to serve you more effectively.”
