Livingston Parish Public Schools has joined other school districts around the state that are responding to an anonymous threat on TikTok that seemingly urges violence at schools on Friday.
The threats are being made as part of a nationwide “TikTok Challenge,” which calls for Dec. 17, 2021, to be “National Shoot Up Your School Day.”
TikTok is a social networking service that allows users to make short-form videos.
So far, none of the threats have been made against Livingston Parish schools, according to Superintendent Joe Murphy.
“Livingston Parish Public schools is aware of possible national TikTok posts urging violence against schools on Friday, Dec. 17,” Murphy said in a statement. “We have received no threats against any Livingston Parish Public Schools.”
School systems across the state, including in nearby East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, and Ascension parishes, have also responded to the alleged threats.
In his statement, Murphy said his office is working with school administrators, central office staff, and law enforcement to address any parents' concerns.
Murphy went on to ask families to refrain from sharing any posts that contain the threats if they come across them.
“Again, we have had no specific threats to any schools in Livingston Parish, however we will continue to work with our schools, our staff and law enforcement officials to monitor the situation,” Murphy said.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard released his own statement regarding the TikTok post and said he is increasing law enforcement presence on school campuses. Deputies will be making extra stops at schools throughout the day.
Like Murphy, Ard said there doesn’t appear to be any credible threats locally but that his office is “taking this seriously… and closely monitoring all activity.”
“We are aware of alleged threats being posted on social media channels across the country concerning schools,” Ard said. “While no specifics are mentioned, we are following these posts. We do not believe the threats to be credible. But, we are taking this seriously & are closely monitoring all activity.”
TikTok released a statement regarding the alleged threats, saying it is working with law enforcement regarding potential violence at schools.
We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok.— TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) December 16, 2021
“We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness,” the company said, “which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok.”
