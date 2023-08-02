The Livingston Parish Library is operating under new hours.
As part of the changes, all five library branches will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., but no branch will be open on Sundays.
The hour changes were voted on by the Livingston Parish Library Board of Control in its July 18 meeting. All changes went into effect Aug. 1.
Below is the new schedule for all five branches:
Albany-Springfield Branch
Monday and Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday: closed
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
Monday - Thursday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday: closed
Main Branch in Livingston
Monday and Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday: closed
South Branch
Monday and Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday: closed
Watson Branch
Monday - Thursday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday: closed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.