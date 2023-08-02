Books

The Livingston Parish Library is operating under new hours.

As part of the changes, all five library branches will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., but no branch will be open on Sundays. 

The hour changes were voted on by the Livingston Parish Library Board of Control in its July 18 meeting. All changes went into effect Aug. 1.

Below is the new schedule for all five branches:

Albany-Springfield Branch

Monday and Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

Denham Springs-Walker Branch

Monday - Thursday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

Main Branch in Livingston

Monday and Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

South Branch

Monday and Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

Watson Branch

Monday - Thursday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

