All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday in anticipation of Hurricane Laura, the library system has announced.
The Livingston Parish Library is made up of five branches across the parish in addition to an administrative building.
“All Livingston Parish Library branches will be closed Wednesday and Thursday in anticipation of Hurricane Laura,” the library said via social media. “Stay tuned to all our social media channels for updates.”
The announcement was made ahead of Hurricane Laura, which is gaining strength as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico. Weather experts predict Laura to be either a Category 2 or 3 hurricane when it makes landfall sometime Wednesday.
Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall near the Texas/Louisiana line.
