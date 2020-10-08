All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed on Friday and Saturday due to potentially severe weather from Hurricane Delta, the library system has announced.
The Livingston Parish Library is made up of five branches across the parish in addition to an administrative building.
“Due to potentially severe weather caused by Hurricane Delta, all LPL branches will be closed on Friday and Saturday. Additionally, the Denham Springs-Walker Branch will close [Thursday] at 8:00 p.m.,” the library system said via social media. “Stay tuned to our social media and website for any updates.”
The press conference comes one day before Hurricane Delta, which is currently gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico, is expected to strike the Louisiana coast.
As of a 1 p.m. advisory, Delta was about 370 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana, moving northwest at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph and higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected as Delta continues to move over the warm Gulf waters, forecasters have said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.