The Livingston Parish Library Board of Control will meet at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library, located at 8101 U.S. Highway 190 in Denham Springs, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Below is the meeting's agenda. Click on the agenda to view the entire document. 

Download PDF LPL Board of Control 07-18-23 agenda.pdf

