All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will close at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, ahead of Hurricane Zeta, library officials have announced.
The Livingston Parish Library is made up of five branches.
Hurricane Zeta is expected to hit Louisiana sometime Wednesday afternoon as a Category 1 or 2 storm. Landfall is projected in southeast Louisiana.
Livingston Parish remains under a hurricane warning.
“Stay tuned to our social media channels and website for any updates,” the library said on its website.
The LPL Digital Library will remain available at www.mylpl.info/DigitalLibrary.
