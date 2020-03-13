LIVINGSTON -- All programs and outreach activities at the Livingston Parish Library have been cancelled, Director Giovanni Tairov announced Friday afternoon.
The cancellation runs through March 31 and may extend past that date, Tairov said. The announcement comes after Gov. John Bel Edwards made the move to close all public K-12 schools and ban public gatherings of 250 people or more through April 13.
Tairov said that all other library services will continue to operate, but by reducing the use of some of public spaces, the library “can concentrate on specific areas for cleaning.”
At this time, Tairov said any currently scheduled public meetings are not cancelled, unless the group will attract more than 250 participants.
“Today’s action is a precautionary measure,” Tairov said in a press release. “Our staff is dedicated to serving the public. At this point in time, the library’s main concern is keeping our patrons and staff safe.”
As further precautions, Tairov said the five-branch library system will institute additional cleanings of public surfaces, bathrooms, and other areas of the library. Returned books are also being cleaned as they are returned, though Tairov asked the public “to gently wipe with a damp cloth any materials before return, if they can.”
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Louisiana has 36 presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
