Closures
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed on the following date(s) in December and will reopen for regular business hours the day after the closure.
-- Thursday, December 24 – Saturday, December 26 for Christmas
-- Thursday, December 31 – Friday, January 1 for New Year’s Holiday
Denham Springs-Walker Branch Events
December 1 at 3:00 p.m. -- Blood Drive (Ages 16+)
The Library is partnering with LifeShare Blood Center to host a blood drive at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch. The LifeShare bus will be parked in the DSW Branch parking lot from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1. Please call the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit our online event calendar at www.mylpl.info for details.
Virtual Events for Adults, Kids, and Teens
In response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Livingston Parish Library is presenting all programming and events in a virtual format. These will be available on the library’s Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube channels. Please visit www.mylpl.info for more information.
December 1 at 10:00 a.m. -- Virtual Crafts (All Ages)
Join us every Tuesday for fun arts and crafts that are suitable for all ages, using items you likely have around your house. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
December 2 at 10:00 a.m. -- Wacky Wiggle Wednesday (Ages 0-11)
Did you know that music and dance foster important literacy development in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative virtual program for children ages 0-11 and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube and wiggle and groove with us! Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
December 4 at 10:00 a.m. -- Christmas Elf Virtual Escape Room (All Ages)
Gather your friends to test your wits in our newest virtual escape room. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
December 4 at 1:00 p.m. -- Family Holiday Baking Craft (All Ages)
It’s Christmas Cookie time! Collect your supplies (cookie cutters and recipes) at your local branch, then gather your family or friends and fire up your oven. Follow along with Ms. Charlotte and her family as they bake some tasty cookies and create happy holiday memories. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
December 4 at 7:00 p.m. -- Trivia Night LIVE! On Zoom (Ages 12+)
Gather your friends and family, or play it solo; will you be a Trivia master or a dud? One lucky player will win a prize for participating and completing a survey after the program. Participants must register in advance to play Trivia Night LIVE! A valid email address and Zoom account are required. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
December 5 at 10:00 a.m. -- STEAM Saturday (Ages 5-18)
Join us each Saturday for a fun STEAM project. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. Each project utilizes hands-on creative learning to help students engage with educational concepts and develop problem solving skills. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
December 7 at 10:00 a.m. -- Read-to-Me Monday (Ages 0-11)
Every Monday, Livingston Parish Library is offering a virtual storytime for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
December 7 at 6:00 p.m. -- Bedtime Stories (Ages 0-11)
Grab your coziest pajamas and your warmest blanket, because every Monday night, Livingston Parish Library is offering virtual bedtime stories for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun. Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
December 11 at 10:00 a.m. -- Christmas Trees Puppet Show (Ages 0-11)
Sheep, Marco and Ramses are on a quest to make ornaments and help their friend decorate for the holidays in this musical adventure. Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
December 11 at 1:00 p.m. -- Macramé Angel Ornaments (All Ages)
If your Christmas tree is looking a bit bare, you won’t want to miss this program. Go by your local branch and pick up your supplies, then watch as Ms. Kathy shows you how some string and a bead can become a little bit of holiday magic. Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
