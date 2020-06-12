With hurricane season here, the Livingston Parish Library wants to help its patrons prepare.
The library will host a “Hurricane and Disaster Preparedness” program beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13.
The virtual conversation, moderated by LPL Adult Services Coordinator Charlotte Curtis, will feature WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grimes as well as Brandi James of the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. It will be streamed on the library’s Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube platforms.
Grimes and James will provide up-to-date information on how to prepare for this year’s hurricane season and severe weather. Hurricane season officially began on June 1, and national weather forecasters are predicting this to be an “above-normal” season. Louisiana experienced its first named storm last weekend when Tropical Storm Cristobal hit the state.
The virtual conversation is part of the library’s “Imagine Your Story” summer reading program, which has been adjusted to an all-virtual format in response to the novel coronavirus. The summer reading program invites adults, teens, and children to read books and attend virtual programs to earn prizes.
Along with reading, patrons of all ages are invited to participate in virtual programs such as stories, crafts, performance art, storytelling, book talks, and escape rooms. The library has nearly 80 programs lined up over the months of June and July.
Like the hurricane webinar, all of the LPL’s virtual programs can be found on its social media platforms.
To sign up for the summer reading program, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.