As part of its mission to fulfill the community’s informational, educational, recreational, and cultural needs, the Livingston Parish Library is proud to announce the availability of iPads for checkout.
Adult, Educator, and Senior Citizen LPL cardholders in good standing can check out iPads for up to six weeks.
“This continues the Library’s mission to be a vital resource for the community,” said Livingston Parish Library Director, Michelle Parrish.
The iPads were fully funded with federal grant dollars administered through the Louisiana Statewide Digital Inclusion Pilot, a one-year effort to address the digital inclusion needs in Louisiana, with an emphasis on digital literacy.
This pilot is led by the Louisiana Board of Regents and LOUIS: the Louisiana Library Network in partnership with Connect LA (Louisiana Office of Broadband Development & Connectivity) and the State Library of Louisiana.
The Livingston Parish Library was one of five library systems in Louisiana selected for the pilot program, along with systems in East Carroll, Jefferson, Rapides, and West Feliciana parishes.
Livingston Parish Library Assistant Director Julia Falcon, who is over the system’s support services, said the Library currently has 250 iPad kits available for checkout. Each kit contains an iPad in a protective case, a power adapter, and a charging cable.
Only one iPad per account is allowed to be checked out at a time, and they must be checked out in person.
Patrons can find iPads at all five LPL branches, Falcon said.
“We are happy to be able to provide these iPads to our patrons,” Falcon said. “And we expect to make more available in the coming weeks and months.”
For more information, visit your local Livingston Parish Library branch or go to www.mylpl.info.
