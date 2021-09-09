All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will reopen by Friday, Sept. 10, following more than a week of closures after Hurricane Ida.
On Thursday, the library's Main Branch in Livingston and the Denham Springs-Walker Branch reopened to the public.
All other branches — the Albany-Springfield Branch, the South Branch, and the Watson Branch — will reopen on Friday.
Though WiFi was down earlier Thursday, library leaders said WiFi services have returned at all branches.
"All branches will be open Friday, September 10," the library system said via social media Thursday afternoon. "Plus, Wi-Fi services have been restored to our branches."
For more information, visit mylpl.info.
