In recognition of Childhood Hunger Awareness Month, the Livingston Parish Library is teaming with Mighty Moms, a Livingston Parish-based non-profit organization, in its month-long “SOUPER September” food drive.
Through the end of September, people can donate unopened cans of chicken noodle soup at any of the five Livingston Parish Library branches. The food drive coincides with Childhood Hunger Awareness Month.
At the end of the month, all donations will be delivered to Mighty Moms to distribute as part of its Full Tummy Program, which began in 2010 to help feed hungry kids whose only nourishing meals come from the school cafeteria.
Today, the program provides weekend meals and snacks to hundreds of Livingston Parish children during the school year. “One in four children in Livingston Parish don’t always have access to food at home,” said Mighty Moms co-founder Dawn Birdsong. “Our Full Tummy Program puts food directly in the hands of these hungry kids.”
The Full Tummy Program works with the Livingston Parish school system to distribute food each week.Volunteers pack a bag for each child and deliver it to the child’s school, providing extra snacks and meals to last them through the weekend.
As kids get older, many students choose to get food monthly from a “Mighty Moms Pantry.” This is a closet, located on the school campus, stocked with full-sized items. In this way, the program grows with the students. “It’s truly a team effort,” said Mighty Moms co-founder Beth McCormick. “With the support of the Livingston
Parish School Board, guidance counselors, teachers, administrators, and a team of volunteers, we are fighting childhood hunger one Full Tummy at a time.”
People who wish to donate to this year’s “SOUPER September” food drive can bring their donations to any of the Livingston Parish Library’s five branches during normal hours of operation, which can be found at www.mylpl.info. As a reminder, all library branches are now open six days a week but closed on Sundays.
“The Livingston Parish Library is proud to partner with Mighty Moms in this important fight against childhood hunger,” said Livingston Parish Library Director Michelle Parrish.
Listed below are the Livingston Parish Library locations:
Albany-Springfield Branch: 26941 LA Highway 43
Denham Springs-Walker Branch: 8101 US Highway 190
Main Branch: 20390 Iowa Street
South Branch: 23477 LA Highway 444
Watson Branch: 36581 Outback Road
