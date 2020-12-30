All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed at the end of the week in observance of the New Year’s holiday, the library system has announced.
The closure will begin Thursday, Dec. 31, and run through Friday, Jan. 1.
The Livingston Parish Library is made up of five branches and one administrative building across the parish.
During the holiday closure, the LPL Digital Library remains available 24 hours a day at www.mylpl.info/DigitalLibrary. The Digital Library offers several resources for eBooks, eAudiobooks, movies, music, television series, eCourses, and more to fulfill patron’s entertainment and educational needs.
Virtual programming is also available via the library system’s social media channels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.