LIVINGSTON - After a burn ban was in place for nearly two weeks, the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has lifted the restriction.
Small rains overnight Thursday and heavy rains Friday morning prompted the lift.
More rain is expected through the evening, which will also bring cooler temperatures - with highs in the low 70s and lows in the high 50s Saturday.
The original ban went into effect at 6 a.m. Friday, September 27th, and would remain under effect 'until further notice.'
