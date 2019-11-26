LIVINGSTON -- A Denham Springs man was arrested on more than 500 counts of child pornography, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
Randy D. Miller, Jr., 49, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center at 10:34 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26. He was arrested on 500 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, and his bond was set at $50 million.
The arrest was a result of a joint investigation between the Attorney General’s Office with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms.
“Child pornography is a dreadful crime that inflicts lifelong damage to the victims,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry. “So I applaud my office and our law enforcement partners for finding and arresting the despicable people who possess, distribute, and produce these horrific sexual abuse images and videos.”
The investigation is ongoing, Landry said.
