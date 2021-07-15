A Livingston Parish man who was recently found guilty of fatally stabbing his mother-in-law and attempting to murder his wife in 2018 will spend the rest of his life behind bars, according to a statement from District Attorney Scott Perrilloux’s office.

Last month, 36-year-old Christopher Glenn, of Livingston, was convicted of second degree murder, attempt second degree murder, and attempt first degree rape when the victim resists but is overcome by force.

His crimes were committed against his mother-in-law Tosha M. Smith, who was brutally murdered during the incident, and his wife Jayme Glenn, who survived after he attempted to kill and rape her. The crimes were committed on June 5, 2018, in Denham Springs.

According to Perrilloux’s statement, the jury of five women and seven men needed only 20 minutes to deliberate before returning unanimous verdicts on all counts.

On Monday, July 12, Glenn appeared before Judge Brenda Ricks, who ordered Glenn to serve life at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence for count one (second degree murder).

Glenn was also sentenced to 50 years with the department of corrections for attempt second degree murder and attempt first degree rape when the victim resists but is overcome by force. Time is to run consecutively.

Assistant District Attorneys James Wascom and Jeff Hand represented the State of Louisiana. In a statement, Wascom said he was happy “to bring some small measure of closure to the family and believes that justice has been served for this heinous crime.”