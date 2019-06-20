It was a close race, but the Livingston Parish News prevailed.
For the second year in a row, The News earned "Newspaper of the Year" honors from the Louisiana Press Association. The News competes in the "Large Dailies" category with nine other Bayou State newspapers, earning 33 of the possible 96 awards.
The Advocate (Baton Rouge), the Daily Comet (Thibodaux), The Livingston Parish News (Denham Springs), and The St. Charles Herald-Guide (Boutte) earned Newspaper of the Year honors in their respective divisions in the Louisiana Press Association Better Newspaper Competition for 2019, in which LPA members competed with one another for bragging rights and distinction in a variety of categories for work produced during 2018.
The designation for the Newspaper of the Year is based on the number of points earned in the Better Newspaper Competition for 2019, with awards being given in individual contests for first, second, and third places. The editorial contests range from news story writing to graphic design while the advertising entries were judged based on design, creativity, and effectiveness.
The Nebraska Press Association judged the competition this year. Thirty-seven publications, college, and university student newspapers submitted 1,034 entries.
Newcomer and community liaison Drew Walker claimed a first place in his initial year in the contest for his video promotion of The News' staff in action.
Lifestyle editor David Gray earned a first place in "feature writing" for his story on the Walker community "flocking" for June Baker.
Sports editor William Weathers won a first place in "best sports story" for his article on Denham Springs standout Travis Swaggerty signing with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
As has become a yearly tradition, graphic design artist Paul Hatton cleaned house with three 1st place awards in advertising which included "best ad campaign," "best in-paper promotion," and "best multiple advertiser page."
Staff-wide awards were earned for "best news video," "best website," and "best web project" for the "Lazy Dogs of Summer" campaign.
The full list of awards is, in no particular order:
- BEST PROMOTION OF OPERATION | 1st Place | Drew Walker
- BEST FRONT PAGE | 2nd Place | Staff
- BEST HEADLINE | 3rd Place | McHugh David
- BEST BREAKING NEWS STORY | 2nd Place | John Dupont
- BEST FEATURE STORY | 1st Place | David Gray
- BEST SINGLE EDITORIAL | 2nd Place | John Dupont
- BEST SINGLE EDITORIAL | 3rd Place | McHugh David
- BEST REGULAR COLUMN | 2nd Place | Staff
- BEST SPORTS STORY | 1st Place | William Weathers
- BEST SPORTS STORY | 3rd Place | William Weathers
- BEST SPORTS COLUMN | 3rd Place | William Weathers
- BEST LAYOUT AND DESIGN | 3rd Place | Paul Hatton
- BEST FEATURE PHOTO | 3rd Place | Morgan Prewitt
- BEST SPORTS PHOTO | 2nd Place | Morgan Prewitt
- BEST SPORTS PHOTO | 3rd Place | Morgan Prewitt
- BEST PHOTO PACKAGE | 2nd Place | Morgan Prewitt
- BEST PHOTO PACKAGE | 3rd Place | Morgan Prewitt
- STAFF GENERATED AD | 2nd Place | Paul Hatton
- BEST AD CAMPAIGN | 1st Place Paul | Hatton
- BEST AD CAMPAIGN | 2nd Place | Paul Hatton
- BEST AD CAMPAIGN | 3rd Place | Paul Hatton
- IN-PAPER PROMOTION | 1st Place | Paul Hatton
- IN-PAPER PROMOTION | 2nd Place | Paul Hatton
- BEST MULTIPLE ADVERTISER PAGE | 1st Place | Paul Hatton
- BEST MULTIPLE ADVERTISER PAGE | 2nd Place | Paul Hatton
- BEST OVERALL WEBSITE | 1st Place | Staff
- BEST WEB PROJECT | 1st Place | Staff
- BEST WEB PROJECT | 2nd Place | David Gray
- BEST NEWS VIDEO | 1st Place | Staff
- BEST NEWS VIDEO | 2nd Place | William Weathers
- BEST NEWS VIDEO | 3rd Place | John Dupont
- BEST SPECIAL SECTION | 2nd Place | Randy Rosetta
- GENERAL EXCELLENCE | 2nd Place | Staff
