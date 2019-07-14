The Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is closing four shelters that were opened in anticipation of damages and flooding from Hurricane Barry.
South Walker Baptist Church
13919 Hammock Road
Denham Springs, LA 70726
Satsuma Baptist Church
29880 South Satsuma Road
Livingston, LA 70754
Christ Community Church
26574 Juban Road
Denham Springs, LA 70726
Live Oak Junior High
30830 Old Hwy. 16
Denham Springs, LA 70706
Lack of use and Barry's overnight rain totals prompted the closures, as rainfall came in less than expected, lowering projected crests of local waterways to below flood potential.
Heavy wind and rain continued into Sunday afternoon and evening, as bands dragged north from the Gulf by the remnants of Barry battered Livingston Parish.
