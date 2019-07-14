The Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness distributed a full list of road closures in Livingston Parish as of 8 a.m. Sunday, mostly in the southeast portion of the parish around Springfield and Killian.
- Terry Harbor – Impassable
- Cypress/River gate Cr. – impassable
- Boopalus parking lot- Old Hwy 22 closed
- Tin Lizzy’s parking lot
- Canal Bank parking lot
- Fairway Drive – passable
- Mallard/Crane- Impassable
- Gunboat circle and Gunboat Landing
- Bull Run rd @ Meisner- road signs
- Chene Blanc- Need high water vehicle to access
- Mccarroll rd- Barricaded with standing water
- Swamp dr/ Ratcliff/ Johnson dr- impassable
- 20252 La Trace rd- Tree down/lines
- Carthage Bluff @ entrance to campground
- South end of Lower Rome- high water
- Roadhouse on Hwy 22 parking lot- Closed for business
- Tetanne Dr- High Water
- Johnson Dr-Passable by big truck
- Hwy 22 NB lane just south of Clio Bridge-Passable
- Mallard at Swan- High Water
- Live Oak Dr- High Water
- Old River- Impassable
If you see drainage issues, or need disaster assistance has started, please contact the following numbers:
- Denham Springs Emergency Operations - 225-665-5106
- Walker Emergency Operations - 225-665-2467
- Gravity Drainage District 1 - 225-664-5827
- Parish Emergency Operations - 225-686-3996
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.