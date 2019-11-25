LIVINGSTON - The state is still recovering from a massive cyber attack last week.
Russian hackers attempted to secure state system with ransomware in order to receive payment from Louisiana for access to their systems. The state did not pay and fought back, however it has caused difficulty in rebooting servers.
Many state services and systems remained closed through Friday.
Monday, Nov. 25, the state re-opened their regional offices of Motor Vehicles. While the offices open early, many started experiencing lines at 6 a.m.
However, smaller offices including the Livingston Parish branch of the OMV will remain closed Monday as the state's IT department tests the security and durability of their servers.
A release from state police and local law enforcement said that, at the request of Gov. John Bel Edwards, troopers and patrol officers will exercise caution and discretion for recently expired inspection stickers and licenses.
The state also asked that, with limited openings at motor vehicle offices, customers refrain from any non-critical business until more openings occur.
