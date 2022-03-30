Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said his office and the parish council office will close at 1 p.m. ahead of severe weather expected to strike the capital region sometime Wednesday afternoon.
"Due to the threat of severe weather and high winds, Parish President Layton Ricks has announced that he will close his offices at 1 p.m. today," read a statement on Livingston Parish's official Facebook page. "Everyone stay safe."
Leaders in Denham Springs and Walker also announced similar closures, with offices in Denham Springs closing at 1 p.m. and Walker at 2:30 p.m.
Southeast Louisiana is bracing for damaging winds and the threat of tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service in New Orleans.
The National Weather Service has set a high wind warning until 9 p.m. Wednesday, with forecasters expecting south winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Significant gusts of 70 mph are also possible.
Damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines, and forecasters are expecting there to be power outages.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.