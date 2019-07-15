There was a sense of anxiety throughout Livingston Parish leading up to the arrival of what became Hurricane Barry.

Rainfall forecasts leading up to the event had totals in the 20" range, with some saying 25" and projecting crests that resembled 1983 in some places, 2016 in others.

So when the call went out that sandbags were available at fire stations and city halls around the parish, citizens jumped.

Final reports show between 500,000 and 600,000 sandbags were handed out. Those sandbags do cost, and Livingston Parish officials are asking that individuals keep any sandbags they collected leading up to Barry as hurricane season is just beginning.

Hurricane season lasts until November 30, 2019. Historically, the worst storms come at the end of August and beginning of September. Rain totals from major storms have also been on the uptick over the past few years with a warmer Gulf of Mexico.