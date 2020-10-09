The Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP) has released a list of roadways that were flooded from heavy rainfall overnight ahead of Hurricane Delta.
Unexpected heavy rainfall poured over the greater Baton Rouge area overnight, dumping more than six inches of rain in a few hours with Hurricane Delta still more than 200 miles away from the Louisiana coast.
The heaviest rainfall in Livingston Parish occurred near the East Baton Rouge Parish line, with some areas getting up to 4 inches of rain overnight.
For portions of Livingston Parish, a flash flood watch and coastal flood advisory are in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. A flood warning for the Amite River at Denham Springs will start at 7 p.m. Friday and is scheduled to run through 11:41 p.m. Sunday.
Below are the list of flooded streets from LOHSEP. More information can be found on the “Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness” Facebook page.
High Water
Livingston Parish
-- Eden Church Road in front of North Park - barricaded
-- Hwy. 16 at Old Live Oak Drive - high-water vehicles only
-- Impson Drive at Pinetree Drive - barricaded
-- Kingsley Drive off Ben Fugler Road - barricaded
-- Parts of Wax Road - standing water (passable)
-- Buddy Ellis Road (Juban Road end) - barricaded
-- Lockhart Road (Eden Church Road end) - barricaded
-- Magnolia Beach Road at Plainview Road - standing water (passable)
-- Hwy. 16 north of Lockhart Road - high water signs
-- Warsaw Marina - standing water (passable)
-- Forrest Delatte - barricaded
City of Walker
-- Red Oak Drive - standing water (passable)
-- Colyell Drive - barricaded
-- Magnolia Drive - barricaded
-- Pendarvis Lane at Three Lakes Drive - standing water (passable)
-- Pendarvis Lane at Ashley Drive- standing water (passable)
-- Brian Park Drive - standing water (passable)
-- Keith Street - standing water (passable)
-- Brown Street - standing water (passable)
-- Hartman Road/Old Walker South Road - standing water (passable)
City of Denham Springs
-- Capital Street - standing water (passable)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.