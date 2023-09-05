Forty community leaders from around Louisiana will participate in an assisted skydive jump with the U.S. Army’s parachute team, Golden Knights, at the Louisiana Regional Airport Sept. 5-7, 2023.
Based at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, the Golden Knights has four units, one of which focuses on conducting tandem parachute jumps across the United States. As Army ambassadors, the Golden Knights engage the public in support of recruiting.
Hosted by the Baton Rouge Recruiting Battalion, who conduct continuous recruiting operations across Louisiana, Mississippi, and western Tennessee, this unique event provides community leaders, many of whom may have little knowledge of Soldiers and the Army, the opportunity to personally interact with Soldiers.
Some of the jumpers include representatives from New Orleans, St Martin and Webster Public Schools, Baton Rouge, and Denham Springs Police Departments, WBOX Radio, and more.
The five Denham Springs Police Dept. officers are scheduled to jump on the morning of September 7th.
The five police officers are: Sergeant Sydney McCullough, Corporal Brandon Ashton, Officer Leesha Robert, Officer Brandon Beasley, and Officer Chris Boyette.
Also included in the jump are Malayne Sharp of the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club; Manuel Lisette of Walker High School; and Stephanie Smith of Denham Springs High School.
The Golden Knights are one of only three Department of Defense-sanctioned aerial demonstration teams. The tandem section is known for taking community leaders, Soldiers, celebrities and heads of state on jumps.
“Tandem Camp events showcase the diversity of Soldiers, their skills, backgrounds and various careers available within the U.S. Army,” Lt. Colonel Adam Marsh, Baton Rouge Recruiting Battalion commander, said. “The goal is for community leaders to go back to their communities and share the experience with others, increase awareness of the possibilities the Army has to offer.”
Spectators are welcome.
- Dates: September 5, 6, and 7, 2023
- Time: 0800 am
- Location: 6255 Airport Industrial Blvd, Gonzales, LA 70737
