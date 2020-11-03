Congressman Garret Graves works all the way up to election day.
If you follow his social media, it's hard to wonder how he ends up in as many places as he does. Eventually, though, he finds his way back to Baton Rouge and the heart of the 6th Congressional District which extends almost to Thibodeaux.
Graves has been popular with his constituents, winning by 70% margins or more, and the 2020 election was no different. Graves won the overall race with 71% of the vote (265,684) on 70.5% turnout.
The congressman remains a household name in Livingston Parish, wherein he picked up 88% of the vote (54,845) on a 71.6% turnout.
Congressional races are every two years, and Graves has weathered every race since 2014.
