Livingston Parish has suffered its first fatality from the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks confirmed to The News.
The deceased resident was a 52-year-old male, according to Ricks. No other information in the resident was made available.
The grim news comes after the Louisiana Department of Health reported nearly 1,200 new cases of the novel coronavirus to bring the statewide total to 6,424 positive cases in all but four of the state’s 64 parishes.
Locally, the number of cases reported in Livingston Parish increased by two overnight, bringing the total to 25.
