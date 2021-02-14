Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks has declared a state of emergency ahead of a potentially dangerous winter storm projected to hit south Louisiana.
Ricks and the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP) made the announcement in a joint statement Sunday morning.
“We ask that everyone prepare for the extreme cold and potentially icy conditions by protecting people, pets, pipes and plants,” the statement read.
“We also ask that everyone travel our roadways as little as possible due to potential icing of roads and bridges. Those that must travel, please prepare for longer travel times to accommodate driving slower than usual.”
The National Weather Service is issuing multiple warnings and watches ahead of the inclement weather, which is expected to last from Sunday night until Tuesday.
A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 15.
For the Winter Storm Warning, “significant icing” is possible, with total ice accumulations of one tenth to four tenths of an inch. The National Weather Service said power outages and tree damage “are likely due to the ice.
Heavy freezing rain or sleet is expected across southeast Louisiana during the day Monday before ending from west to east toward sunset. Forecasters said the expected precipitation amounts, especially of ice, “are likely to produce significant impacts.”
A Hard Freeze Watch (6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16) and a Wind Chill Watch (6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16) will also soon go into effect.
The warning and watch zones include Livingston Parish.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has already issued a state of emergency for all of Louisiana.
Livingston Parish government offices and local schools were already scheduled to be closed on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 15-16, in observance of the Presidents’ Day and Mardi Gras holidays.
People needing to know what measures to take are encouraged to visit ready.gov/winter-weather. People with an emergency are urged to continue to call 911.
All updates, including road closures, will be posted to the Livingston Parish and LOHSEP Facebook pages.
