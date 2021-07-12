Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks issued a statement on the recent passing of former Gov. Edwin Edwards, calling him “a friend and legend” that Louisiana was blessed to have.

Edwards, the only Louisiana governor to serve four terms, died Monday morning in his home in Gonzales. He was 93 years old.

“I feel Louisiana was very blessed to have been represented by this man,” Ricks said in a statement via social media. “His genuine love for the people of Louisiana has had a profound and lasting effect that will always be part of his colorful legacy.”

In his statement, Ricks said he met Edwards in 1983. He said they rekindled their friendship in 2014 and mentioned a story about the time he offered Edwards a bottle of water.

“[Edwards] quipped that he wondered what the people of Kentwood would think if I had offered him anything other than Kentwood spring water,” Rick said. “I was amazed that he remembered I was from Kentwood.”

Ricks also recalled Edwards’ “amazing memory.”

“I asked him once about his ability to remember names and his uncanny memory recall,” Ricks said. “[Edwards] looked at me and said, ‘President Ricks, I feel I have been very blessed with that ability.’”

Funeral arrangements for Edwards are pending, according to the family, but will include lying in state in the rotunda at the Louisiana State Capitol for visitation by the public. The day has not been set.

Flags will be flown at half-staff throughout the day of his interment, Gov. John Bel Edwards said.

Below is the entire statement from Ricks:

