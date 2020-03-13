LIVINGSTON -- A state of emergency has been issued in Livingston Parish due to the threat of the novel coronavirus, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks and the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced Friday.
The announcement came shortly after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a closure of all K-12 schools statewide and a ban on all public gatherings of more than 250 people. Both measures are in effect through April 13.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Louisiana now has 36 presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The Declaration of Emergency, bearing the signature of Ricks and LOHSEP Director Mark Harrell, said Livingston Parish employees are to report to work for “normal Parish duties” on Monday, March 16, until further notice.
The declaration added that the directive would be re-evaluated as more information becomes available from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals and the Center for Disease Control.
