Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks has issued a “Declaration of Emergency” ahead of Tropical Depression Cristobal, which comes as the parish and the state continue to deal with a public health crisis.

The declaration was signed by Ricks and Mark Harrell, director of the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP), on Friday.

In an interview with Action News 17 on Thursday, Ricks said the parish has been busy over the last few days making preparations for the incoming storm, which is expected to make landfall with Louisiana as early as Sunday.

But given the ongoing public health emergency from the novel coronavirus pandemic, those plans are not calling for shelters at this moment, though Ricks said that could change if the need arises.

“We’re not gonna have any shelters if we absolutely don’t have to,” Ricks told Action News 17. “We’re hoping people will take the initiative and make their own plans to do what they have to do should the water come in on us.”

A tropical storm watch is already in effect for portions of southeast Louisiana, including parts of Livingston Parish, as Cristobal continues moving toward the Gulf coast. As of 10 a.m., it was 40 miles east of Campeche, Mexico, with sustained winds of 35 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The tropical storm watch was issued for areas from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama/Florida border, including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas, which borders Livingston Parish to the southeast.

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a state of emergency Thursday evening in advance of Cristobal, which was downgraded to a depression earlier in the day but forecast to “re-intensify” sometime Friday.

Cristobal is expected to make landfall sometime Sunday or early Monday, and the National Weather Service is predicting as much as 10-15 inches of rain over a 48-hour period, with winds up to 60 mph.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 10 a.m. update, life-threatening storm surge is possible along the Florida big bend in portions of southern Louisiana and along the Mississippi coast “within the next 48 hours.” A storm surge watch is in effect in those areas.

There is an “increasing risk of tropical storm force winds” beginning Sunday morning from intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama/Florida border, according to the National Hurricane Center. The winds will arrive “well in advance and exceed well east” of Cristobal’s Center, forecasters say.

A flood watch is also in effect through Tuesday, June 9, for many areas of south Louisiana, including in Livingston Parish.

Speaking to Action News 17, Ricks said his office and LOHSEP have worked with local fire chiefs to complete inventories on items such as sand, sandbags, high-water signs, and barricades. Early Friday morning, Harrell released a list of 22 sandbag locations in Livingston Parish that are now available for residents.

“You have to make sure everything is… ready to go,” Ricks said.

Right now, Ricks said his “biggest concerns” are the amount of rain that falls and how long the storm stays over Livingston Parish. He noted that emergency crews are “lined up” to place high-water signs in areas that flood.

“We have to maintain these roads and keep them clear and open or at least make sure people know when they’re underwater before they get there,” he said.

Despite storm preparations being nothing new to Livingston Parish, Ricks noted the difference this time due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which will mainly affect the parish’s ability to open shelters.

“The last thing you want to do with the social distancing rules still in place is put a whole bunch of people in one little room,” Ricks said. “So you have all those issues to deal with this time. It’s just a different way of looking at it now because of the virus. It’s not gone yet… and the fact is the more people that are close together without masks and gloves and anti bacterial soap and things the more likely you are to spread. You have to take that into account this time.”

However, Ricks said the parish will open shelters if it becomes necessary.

“If it becomes a necessary thing, we will make sure there’s a shelter obviously,” Ricks said in the interview. “But we really don’t want to do that this time if we don’t have to.”