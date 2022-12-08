Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks will not seek reelection in 2023, he told the Livingston Parish Council on Thursday.
"The bottom line is through prayers and discussions with family… I have decided I will not run for reelection next year," Ricks told council members. "We will leave the parish in good shape."
Ricks' announcement came just before he begins his 12th year in office. Those in the council chambers gave Ricks a standing ovation after he spoke.
A native of Kentwood, Ricks has been a resident of Livingston Parish since 1977. Ricks worked in the medical field for nearly 30 years as a radiologic technologist. He then served in a management position with a local engineering firm.
Before being elected parish president, Ricks served on the Denham Springs City Council, the Denham Springs Planning and Zoning Board, Denham Springs Police and Fire Civil Service Board, and Livingston Parish Sewer District 1.
Ricks was first elected parish president in November 2011 when he won 57 percent of the vote over to defeat two-term incumbent Mike Grimmer. Ricks then ran unopposed in the next two elections, beginning his third term in January 2020.
In a statement released shortly after his announcement, Ricks touched on some of the "high points" during his time in office. Those include increased sales tax revenues, a "successful" road program, an increase in grants, controlled growth of one of the fastest-growing parishes in the state, and "outstanding" financial audits.
Ricks credited his staff and directors for what has been accomplished over the last 12 years.
"When I took office on January 1, 2012, I formed a team with knowledgeable and experienced department heads who shared the mission of serving the citizens and businesses in Livingston Parish," Ricks said.
"At the end of my term in 2023, I know I will be leaving the parish in better shape today than it was 12 years ago."
Decisions are part of all of our lives and this decision did not come lightly. After countless conversations with my wife Susan, my daughters and son, my key supporters, and my senior staff, I have come to the decision that I will finish out my third term and not run for re-election in 2023.
Ricks said he came to his decision after "countless conversations" with his wife, Susans, his children, key supporters, and his senior staff. He said he is "comfortable" with his decision and that he believes the parish will "continue to grow and prosper."
"I am confident this parish council and the next parish council will continue to put the needs of our families and businesses first," Ricks said. "I am confident the next Livingston Parish President will serve with the commitment and compassion our team has displayed over the past 12 years."
Ricks also thanked the citizens of Livingston Parish "who put their trust in me 12 years ago."
"I pray that I have lived up and surpassed your expectations," Ricks said. "It’s been a great 12 years and I look forward to finishing out my term with the same passion and commitment to achieve my final goals as your Livingston Parish President."
