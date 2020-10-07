Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks has declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Delta, which is projected to make landfall with the Louisiana coast as a Category 3 storm as early as Friday.
In a statement, Ricks said Livingston Parish government offices will remain open for regular business on Wednesday and Thursday, though closures may occur as more accurate impact and timeline information becomes available.
“We could have significant storm surge and lots of rain with this storm,”Ricks said. “Please prepare your households for potential impacts. If you need guidance on what measures you can take, please visit getagameplan.org and/or ready.gov.”
Ricks encouraged those who live in areas prone to flooding to consider finding alternative housing or shelter. Those with storm-related emergencies can call the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) hotline at (225) 686-3996. For any other emergencies, call 911.
All updates, including river stages, will be posted to the Facebook pages for Livingston Parish and the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Ricks said.
In the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Delta was about 105 miles west-southwest of Cabo Catocha, Mexico, moving northwest at 17 mph with maximum winds of 105 mph.
Hurricane Delta is expected to bring heavy rain, life-threatening storm surge, and damaging winds to parts of the state, forecasters said.
Portions of Livingston Parish are currently under tropical storm and storm surge watches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.