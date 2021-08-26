After a chaotic summer on the Amite River, in which two people drowned and dozens more had to be rescued, the Livingston Parish president plans to bring up safety measures for tubing during this week’s council meeting.
“Right now, we have no ordinance regulating tubing at all, but it may be time to do something for safety measures,” Ricks said.
Ricks will address the Livingston Parish Council in a meeting slated for 6 p.m. Thursday. Like the last meeting, Thursday’s meeting will be held via zoom.
The conversation about tubing safety has gained much attention over the past summer, with the popular water sports park Tiki Tubing, located in Denham Springs, at the front of the debate. First responders were called to rescue stranded tubers multiple instances this summer — a regular occurrence — but there were two instances in which they came too late.
Keith Hillard, 53, died after going underwater shortly after launching from Tiki Tubing on June 19. A little more than one month later, 52-year-old Elson Johnson, Jr., of Deville, also drowned after his launch.
In between the two deadly accidents, first responders rescued 15 people from the Amite River after “strong currents” stranded tubers during a weekend in mid-July. Later that month, nearly a dozen more had to be rescued.
Right now, there is no law set in place to regulate tubing in the parish, something a widow of one of the victims said needs to change.
Lisa Hilliard, whose husband Keith was the first victim this summer, said “nothing” has been done to address the rising number of dangerous incidents occurring at Tiki Tubing in the most recent parish council meeting.
During the zoom meeting, Hilliard called on council members to do more.
“If you love the community like you say you do, let’s dialog about the Tiki Tubing issue,” Hilliard said near the end of the meeting.
The exact cause of this summer’s accidents remains unclear, but leaders have pointed to high water levels after a torrential summer coupled with debris below the water’s surface.
Ricks said he plans to bring up multiple possible safety measures, such as increasing river patrols and monitoring, shutting down waterways when water levels are high, and making life vests mandatory.
He also plans to discuss possibly banning people from exiting tubes while on the river.
But Ricks said shutting down tubing and other water sport activities is not something he is looking to do.
“In no way do I think we should shut waterways down to tubing, skiing, fishing, boating, or any other activities,” Ricks said. “But I do think it’s time we put safety measures in place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.