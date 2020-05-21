Livingston Parish School Superintendent Joe Murphy announced today that school leaders have confirmed times and dates for all nine of the parish’s high school graduation ceremonies to honor the Class of 2020 at each respective school.
The high school graduation ceremony schedule is as follows:
• June 23 – Holden High Graduation Ceremony, 6:30 p.m. at Walker High Gymnasium
• June 23 –Live Oak High Graduation Ceremony, 8 p.m. at LOHS Stadium
• June 25 – Maurepas High Graduation Ceremony, 6:30 p.m. at Maurepas Gym. (Per principal Kenny Kraft)
• June 26 – Denham Springs High Graduation Ceremony, 8 p.m. at DSHS Stadium
• June 28 – Walker High Graduation Ceremony, 8 p.m. at WHS Stadium
• June 29 – Springfield High Graduation Ceremony, 6:30 p.m. at Walker High Gymnasium
• June 30 – Albany High Graduation Ceremony, 6:30 p.m. at Walker High Gymnasium
• July 1 – Doyle High Graduation Ceremony, 6:30 p.m. at Walker High Gymnasium
• July 2 – French Settlement High Graduation Ceremony, 6:30 p.m. at FSHS Gymnasium
High School Curriculum Director Kelly Jones said district officials made plans, including site selections, based on capacity of available venues in light of COVID-19 social distancing constraints.
The Southeastern Louisiana University Center, which was scheduled to host six of the parish’s nine ceremonies, is not available to the high schools at this time, he said. Jones said many schools will utilize the Walker High Gymnasium, which has a seating capacity of 2,200 persons, which if limited to a 50-percent capacity, as anticipated as part of the Governor's Phase 2 restrictions, could accommodate 1,100 persons.
He also noted that the Walker High Gymnasium is also equipped with live video broadcasting equipment that will allow each ceremony to be live-streamed on Walker High’s Facebook page, as well as broadcast in its entirety on local cable stations – Channel 117 on Cox Cable and Channel 130 on EATEL Cable systems.
“We know how important it is for our students to share this moment with their parents and extended family and friends, and we believe the chosen venues will provide that opportunity for each high school community,” Jones said.
Jones said that the ceremonies for the parish’s three largest high schools – Denham Springs, Live Oak, and Walker – will be subject to weather conditions because they are scheduled to be held outdoors at their respective football stadiums, to accommodate the anticipated crowds.
“We have scheduled those ceremonies to held late into the evening in hopes of lessening hot conditions for those in attendance, and to better forecast rain or inclement weather. Those schools will be contacting graduating seniors and their parents the day before their respective ceremonies to announce if any changes are necessary due to the weather,” Jones said.
Jones said each high school will provide important information for seniors on their respective Facebooks and school web pages, and students should contact their high schools if they need additional information.
