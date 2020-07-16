Livingston Parish Public Schools officials have released the district’s reopening plans for the upcoming school year, which is set to begin on Friday, Aug. 7.
The “LPPS Start Strong” plan encompasses a multi-phased approach that will be dependent upon what phase of reopening the state is in amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The 17-page document outlines requirements for bus riding, face coverings, group size, hygiene, symptom monitoring, student attendance, travel regulations, and child nutrition, among other topics.
Regular attendance will be required in all phases, Superintendent Joe Murphy said in a statement, and teachers will maintain attendance records to determine satisfactory completion of course requirements.
Students learning remotely will be required to log-in to their digital platforms to complete daily assignments.
“Our three-phase plan allows our district to be flexible, yet efficient, in adhering to the state’s guidelines for reopening schools,” Murphy said in his statement. “We believe these plans are the most advantageous for all our students. It is our intent to maximize face-to-face instruction as much as possible, while remaining within the mandated guidelines we have been given.”
The start of the 2020-21 school year for Louisiana and the rest of the country has been one of the biggest topics in recent weeks, with President Donald Trump and his administration demanding school start on time in a traditional format “five days a week” while other leaders worry that would lead to another COVID-19 spike.
During a press conference last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards said, “We all would want to see our schools open five days a week for in-person instruction” but later added, “We are in a new normal.”
“We have to balance that interest (of opening school on time) with the interest of protecting the health of students and staff and faculty,” he said.
In a letter addressed to the “Livingston Parish Community,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said the school system has worked closely with governmental entities such as the Governor’s Office, the Louisiana Department of Health, the Louisiana Department of Education and the Center for Disease Control in implementing guidelines and recommendations.
Murphy added that, given “the fluidity of the situation,” the district will adjust its reopening plans accordingly and encouraged parents to make decisions “in the best interest of their child.”
Around 26,000 students attend 44 schools in Livingston Parish.
“As we move forward, there remains much uncertainty and the fluidity of the pandemic has caused each of us to reevaluate our priorities,” Murphy said in his letter.
“Every parent must make decisions that are in the best interest of their child and we respect parents’ right to choose on behalf of their student/s. We ask that you remember our number one priority is the safety, health and well-being of your child, our staff, and our community.”
The “LPPS Start Strong” plan is broken into three phases: Phase One, Phase Two, and Phase Three.
If the state is still under Phase Two when school begins, Murphy said the district would implement its Phase Two reopening plan. But if the governor declares a change in that status, the district can “swiftly adjust accordingly,” he said.
“Our number one priority is the safety, health and well-being of our students, employees and community,” Murphy said. “We have made every effort to ensure Livingston Schools will offer quality instruction and educational opportunities for all our students, no matter their individual circumstance.”
Under Phase 1, the school system will provide distance learning opportunities for all students in grades Pre-K-12, with the exception of a small group of students on an as-needed basis. This will be done using Google Classroom, SeeSaw, or Microsoft Teams digital platforms as well as live virtual instruction.
Other requirements would include:
-- Students would be seated one per seat in every other seat when riding a bus.
-- No more than 10 people, including teachers and staff members, will be allowed in a classroom.
-- Students would receive hand sanitizer throughout the day, given multiple opportunities to wash hands and be required to wear masks to the greatest extent possible if they are in 3rd grade or above. All employees at the campus would be required to wear masks.
-- Temperatures will be checked every day by the end of first hour. Anyone with a temperature reading of 100.4 degrees or above will be isolated for parental pick up, and next step guidance will be provided.
-- All students will be offered lunch, and possibly breakfast, as “grab-n-go” meals that will be available for drive-by pick up Monday through Friday.
-- All fall sports, as well as band and music, will not be allowed.
Phase Two will feature a mixture of distance and in-person instruction, dependent on the grade level of the student.
Students in grades Pre-K-2 students, students with significant disabilities participating in alternate assessment, and students attending the ELEC Center will report to class for in-person instruction five days a week.
Students in grades 3-12 will return to school on an assigned schedule and learn through a mix of in-person and distance instruction.
Under Phase Two — when only half of the school system’s students would be allowed on campus at a time — the district will implement an A/B model to provide in-person instruction to half of the parish’s students in grades 3-12 on alternating days.
In this phase, Group A would attend school on Mondays, Wednesdays, and every other Friday, while Group B would attend on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and every other Friday.
Students in grades 3-12 will be notified by their school regarding the A/B schedule by July 31, Murphy said.
On days that students are not physically on campus, teachers will provide online assignments to be completed using a digital platform, or students will join the live class remotely. Like Phase Phase One, instruction will be a combination of synchronous learning (teacher-led) and asynchronous learning (self-paced).
Other requirements would include:
-- Students will be required to complete assignments online using Google Classroom, SeeSaw, or Microsoft Teams digital platforms on those days they are not on campus.
-- Parents will be encouraged to drive their children to and from school as possible. Buses will run with no more than 50-percent capacity (36 students per bus), and riders will be required to wear masks and to sanitize their hands upon entering.
-- No more than 25 people, including teachers and staff members, will be allowed in a classroom.
-- Students would receive hand sanitizer throughout the day, given multiple opportunities to wash hands and be required to wear masks if they are in 3rd grade or above. All employees on campuses would be required to wear masks.
-- Temperatures will be checked every day by the end of first hour. Anyone with a temperature reading of 100.4 degrees or above will be isolated for parental pick up, and next step guidance will be provided.
-- Students will not dress out for physical education. Locker rooms will be closed.
-- Students will refrain from contact and high-risk sports, as well as band and music. Some fall sports and extracurricular programs may continue within guidelines.
-- All students will be offered breakfast upon entering their school campuses. Students will eat in their classrooms or designated areas. Students will pick up lunch in the cafeterias in groups no larger than 25 students, and they will eat in designated areas. Students enrolled in virtual learning, or who are receiving instruction through distance learning that day, will be offered “grab-n-go” meals that will be available for drive-by pick up. The students must be in the cars to receive the meals.
School would return to its most traditional format under Phase Three, when all students in the district would receive face-to-face instruction five days a week.
Some requirements would still be place, including:
-- Buses would run with no more than 75-percent capacity (54 students per bus), and riders would be required to sanitize their hands upon entering.
-- No more than 50 people, including teachers and staff members, would be allowed in a classroom.
-- Students would be given multiple opportunities to wash hands and masks would be recommended for students in 3rd grade or above, as well as for employees.
-- Temperatures will be checked every day by the end of first hour. Anyone with a temperature reading of 100.4 degrees or above will be isolated for parental pick up, and next step guidance will be provided.
-- Contact and high-risk sports, as well as band and music, will be allowed within defined groups. Wrestling and soccer may practice and conduct intrasquad scrimmages; football may practice only. Some fall sports may compete, and extracurricular programs may continue within guidelines.
-- All students will be offered breakfast upon entering school campuses. Students will eat in their classrooms or designated areas. Students will pick up lunch in the cafeterias in groups no larger than 50 students, and they will eat in designated areas. Drive-thru meal service will be discontinued.
In his statement, Murphy encouraged parents to contact the principal of their child’s school after July 24 to get more information. They can also visit www.lpsb.org to see the full “Return to School” plan for Livingston Parish Public Schools for the 2020-2021 school year, as well as link to the Louisiana Department of Education’s guidelines for reopening schools.
Murphy also said the district will offer alternative learning models for students who are unable to attend school during the pandemic and for parents to contact their student's home-base school after July 24.
In his letter to families, Murphy said, “We look forward to communicating extensively with our community, working through the myriad of obstacles and educating our children.”
“I am confident that with your cooperation and our remarkable employees we can be successful,” he said. “Our schools and their staffs are eagerly awaiting your child’s return on Aug. 7. Thank you for your patience and understanding and may God bless our community.”
