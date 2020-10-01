Monday, Oct. 5
Breakfast menu: Apple or cherry frudel
Lunch menu: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, roll, green beans
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Breakfast menu: Cocoa puffs or Cinnamon Toast Crunch baked pastry
Lunch menu: Red beans with sausage, steamed rice, mustard greens, cornbread
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Breakfast menu: Sausage & cheese breakfast pizza
Lunch menu: Pepperoni flatbread pizza, steamed corn, spinach salad
Thursday, Oct. 8
Breakfast menu: Cereal bar
Lunch menu: Hamburger or cheeseburger, cajun fries, relish cup
Friday, Oct. 9
NO MENU (Fair Holiday)
(Note: Canned or fresh fruit, juice and milk choice are available for breakfast daily; canned or fresh fruit and milk choice are available for lunch daily. Menus are subject to change.)
