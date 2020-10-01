LPPS Breakfast, Lunch Menus
Monday, Oct. 5

Breakfast menu: Apple or cherry frudel

Lunch menu: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, roll, green beans

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Breakfast menu: Cocoa puffs or Cinnamon Toast Crunch baked pastry

Lunch menu: Red beans with sausage, steamed rice, mustard greens, cornbread

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Breakfast menu: Sausage & cheese breakfast pizza

Lunch menu: Pepperoni flatbread pizza, steamed corn, spinach salad

Thursday, Oct. 8

Breakfast menu: Cereal bar

Lunch menu: Hamburger or cheeseburger, cajun fries, relish cup

Friday, Oct. 9

NO MENU (Fair Holiday)

(Note: Canned or fresh fruit, juice and milk choice are available for breakfast daily; canned or fresh fruit and milk choice are available for lunch daily. Menus are subject to change.)

