Progress with the novel coronavirus and it's spread seems to come much more quickly roughly a year after it emerged in Louisiana.
In March of 2020, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards instituted restrictive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. Many of those measures would, eventually, send children home from school and learning via 'virtual classrooms' commenced.
However, to start the 2020-2021 school year, children were allowed to come to campus for as long as they participated in mitigation efforts including the wearing of masks and social distancing. While the practices were taxing on administrations, teachers, and students alike, no school was ever reported as having any coronavirus hotspots.
The start of the school year was strange, but children eventually became used to the new 'normal' so-to-speak. But, at the end of April 2021, there was a light shed at the end of the tunnel - with coronavirus on the ebb in Louisiana, and vaccinations steadily rising, the governor removed his statewide mask mandate.
Now, just a month later, the governor has furthered those easements by letting school districts know that, for summer programs and, at this time, the 2021-2022 school year, the use of masks would be the system's call.
And the Livingston Parish School System has decided not to enforce mask mandates for administration, faculty, staff, or students beginning with summer programs.
In section 3 subsection D of the newest proclamation, local (school systems) must continue to require all students, employees, and visitors to wear a face mask over their nose and mouth until the last day of the 20-21 school year, Superintendent Joe Murphy said in a memo to the system.
"That requirement terminated at the end of the 2021 academic year, and Livingston Parish ended its academic year on May 21, 2021," Murphy continued. "Therefore, we are no longer requiring the use of face coverings at any level.
"The subsection also grants the (school system) the ability to determine whether face coverings will be required at 2021 summer programs. Livingston Parish Public schools will not be requiring face coverings in our summer programs.
"However, if any individual should choose to wear a face mask LPPS will respect the individual's choice."
As of right now, that will extend to the newest school year, should the governor keep the state at it's current level of mitigation.
"LPPS would like to thank every employee, student, parent, and community member for supporting our school system throughout the national pandemic," Murphy said. "Without your efforts we could not have realized the successful completion of the 20-21 school year."
The system is also asking faculty and parents to consider contacting medical professionals to discuss vaccination options, but also made clear that it would not require vaccinations for either group. The system held a vaccination clinic earlier in 2021 for faculty and staff, however some members of the group opted out but the superintendent hopes that, after consideration, those who chose not to receive a vaccine will change their mind.
LPPS believes that child vaccination is up to the child, parent, and a medical provider.
The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education applauded the move to take mask requirements out of schools, and cited board efforts as well as BESE Superintendent Cade Brumley with lobbying the removal with the governor.
“Earlier this month our Board directed Superintendent Brumley to meet with Governor Edwards to request removing the mask mandate for K-12 students, and I am pleased with the Governor’s decision today to lift the requirement," said Sandy Holloway, president of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
"Our state has been a leader in safely returning students to daily, in-person learning, and that progress will now continue with our school systems taking the reins in developing COVID-19 policies appropriate for their local communities.
"On behalf of BESE, I thank Governor Edwards, Superintendent Brumley and his team, state and local health officials, and our K-12 teachers and administrators across the state for their efforts and cooperation as we enter what is hopefully the final phase of educating through COVID-19 in Louisiana.”
