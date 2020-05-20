Normally, the top students from across the parish would come together for one big ceremony at the end of the school year.
They’d arrive with their parents and close family members or teachers, dress in their Sunday best, receive a certificate recognizing their achievements, and have their picture taken with the superintendent, who’d shake their hands and congratulate them on their many accomplishments.
However, the novel coronavirus pandemic has had other plans, among them a limit on big gatherings such as Student of the Year ceremonies.
Despite that, the Livingston Parish Public Schools system has still recognized its top students.
The local school district revealed the names of its 44 Student of the Year winners in a press release Wednesday afternoon. The winners represent students in fifth, eighth, and 12th grades.
The district’s 2019-2020 Student of the Year winners, announced earlier this yer, are Bryce Felps, a senior at Maurepas High School; Reese Kennedy, an eight-grader at Denham Springs Junior High; and Evelynn Artieta, a fifth-grader at Levi Milton Elementary.
All three winners competed among nominees throughout the parish and went on to compete in the state’s regional competition. Kennedy was named a state finalist in the middle school division in early March. State winners are expected to be announced later this month.
Listed below are Livingston Parish students who were named the 2019-2020 Student of the Year winner at their respective schools.
High School
Grace Purvis, Albany High
Sophie Faircloth, Denham Springs High
Kayleigh Smith, Doyle High
Gabrielle Blanchard, French Settlement High
Carter Alphonso, Holden High
Emily Rushing, Live Oak High
Bryce Felps, Maurepas
Brielle Lee, Springfield High
Abby Selser, Walker High
Middle School
Emma Rogers, Albany Middle
Reese Kennedy, Denham Springs Junior High
Isabella Ferguson, Doyle Junior High
Berkleigh Cormier, French Settlement High
Emma Roshto, Frost
Victoria Hill, Holden Junior High
Casey Winter, Juban Parc Junior High
Brianna Burns, Live Oak Junior High
Brooklyn Jones, Maurepas
Valerie Gautreaux, North Corbin Junior High
Drew Partin, Southside Junior High
Melanie Fletcher, Springfield Middle
Madison Eymard, Westside Junior High
Elementary
Paul Hoyt, Albany Middle
Natalie Robertson, Denham Springs Elementary
Allie Savant, Doyle Elementary
Lily LaBauve, Eastside Elementary
Madison Hill, French Settlement Elementary
Ryan Gelpi, Freshwater Elementary
Kahne Lawless, Frost
Owen Waguespack, Gray’s Creek Elementary
Presley McKinney, Holden Elementary
Adina Bantea, Juban Parc Elementary
Evelynn Artieta, Levi Milton Elementary
Emmarie Peak, Lewis Vincent Elementary
Hudson Hunter, Live Oak Middle
Malloy Miles, Maurepas
Kenley Arledge, North Corbin Elementary
AliBeth Tanner, Northside Elementary
Sadie Foster, Seventh Ward Elementary
Isabelle Olinde, South Fork Elementary
Meredith Lee, South Walker Elementary
Hanna Medero, Southside Elementary
Riley Jones, Springfield Middle
Micah Thibodeaux, Walker Elementary
