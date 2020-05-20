Student of the Year winners
Buy Now

Pictured are the Livingston Parish Public Schools system’s 2019-20 Student of the Year winners. From left are Evelynn Artieta, a fifth-grader at Levi Milton Elementary; Reese Kennedy, an eight-grader at Denham Springs Junior High; and Bryce Felps, a senior at Maurepas High School.

 Photos submitted by Taylor Media

Normally, the top students from across the parish would come together for one big ceremony at the end of the school year.

They’d arrive with their parents and close family members or teachers, dress in their Sunday best, receive a certificate recognizing their achievements, and have their picture taken with the superintendent, who’d shake their hands and congratulate them on their many accomplishments.

However, the novel coronavirus pandemic has had other plans, among them a limit on big gatherings such as Student of the Year ceremonies.

Despite that, the Livingston Parish Public Schools system has still recognized its top students.

The local school district revealed the names of its 44 Student of the Year winners in a press release Wednesday afternoon. The winners represent students in fifth, eighth, and 12th grades.

The district’s 2019-2020 Student of the Year winners, announced earlier this yer, are Bryce Felps, a senior at Maurepas High School; Reese Kennedy, an eight-grader at Denham Springs Junior High; and Evelynn Artieta, a fifth-grader at Levi Milton Elementary.

All three winners competed among nominees throughout the parish and went on to compete in the state’s regional competition. Kennedy was named a state finalist in the middle school division in early March. State winners are expected to be announced later this month.

Listed below are Livingston Parish students who were named the 2019-2020 Student of the Year winner at their respective schools.

High School

Grace Purvis, Albany High

Sophie Faircloth, Denham Springs High

Kayleigh Smith, Doyle High

Gabrielle Blanchard, French Settlement High

Carter Alphonso, Holden High

Emily Rushing, Live Oak High

Bryce Felps, Maurepas

Brielle Lee, Springfield High

Abby Selser, Walker High

Middle School

Emma Rogers, Albany Middle

Reese Kennedy, Denham Springs Junior High

Isabella Ferguson, Doyle Junior High

Berkleigh Cormier, French Settlement High

Emma Roshto, Frost

Victoria Hill, Holden Junior High

Casey Winter, Juban Parc Junior High

Brianna Burns, Live Oak Junior High

Brooklyn Jones, Maurepas

Valerie Gautreaux, North Corbin Junior High

Drew Partin, Southside Junior High

Melanie Fletcher, Springfield Middle

Madison Eymard, Westside Junior High

Elementary

Paul Hoyt, Albany Middle

Natalie Robertson, Denham Springs Elementary

Allie Savant, Doyle Elementary

Lily LaBauve, Eastside Elementary

Madison Hill, French Settlement Elementary

Ryan Gelpi, Freshwater Elementary

Kahne Lawless, Frost

Owen Waguespack, Gray’s Creek Elementary

Presley McKinney, Holden Elementary

Adina Bantea, Juban Parc Elementary

Evelynn Artieta, Levi Milton Elementary

Emmarie Peak, Lewis Vincent Elementary

Hudson Hunter, Live Oak Middle

Malloy Miles, Maurepas

Kenley Arledge, North Corbin Elementary

AliBeth Tanner, Northside Elementary

Sadie Foster, Seventh Ward Elementary

Isabelle Olinde, South Fork Elementary

Meredith Lee, South Walker Elementary

Hanna Medero, Southside Elementary

Riley Jones, Springfield Middle

Micah Thibodeaux, Walker Elementary

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.