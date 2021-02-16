The Livingston Parish Public Schools system will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17, due to freezing weather conditions from this week’s ice storm, according to a statement from spokeswoman Delia Taylor.
Twelve-month employees will report to work, Taylor said in the statement.
The Livingston Parish school system has roughly 26,000 students and 4,000 employees in 44 schools.
“We anticipate reopening on Thursday Feb 18,” the statement said. “Please watch our social media for updates.”
The announcement was made Tuesday afternoon, one day after a rare ice storm blew through Louisiana, blocking numerous roadways and knocking out power for thousands across the state.
LPPS schools have been closed since Friday for the Mardi Gras holiday, which ran Feb. 12-16.
This marks the seventh full-day closure the Livingston Parish schools system had for weather-related reasons this school year.
The local school district joins West Baton Rouge Parish and Baker systems in announcing weather closures on Wednesday.
Public school districts in Ascension, Central, East Baton Rouge, Tangipahoa, and Zachary were already closed Wednesday, per the school systems' holiday schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.