The Livingston Parish Public Schools system will close ahead of two named storms expected to hit Louisiana this week.
All LPPS schools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 24-25. Due to the uncertainty of continuing services, such as electricity and Internet connectivity, the district will not be conducting distance learning on those days, either.
Twelve-month employees will not report to work, unless notified otherwise by their immediate supervisor.
“We will re-evaluate the weather status Monday afternoon or Tuesday morning, concerning Wednesday and Thursday,” the district said in a statement. “Please be patient as we evaluate weather conditions to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff.”
Superintendent Joe Murphy said district leaders will be meeting with Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness officials over the coming days to evaluate concerns for any extended closures due to Tropical Storm Laura, which is expected to make landfall later in the week.
Marco and Laura are predicted to make landfall within 48 to 72 hours of each other, starting on Monday.
Marco, which is expected to hit the Louisiana coast Monday, was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane Sunday afternoon. Weather forecasters expect Laura to be a Category 2 hurricane when it makes landfall sometime Wednesday.
