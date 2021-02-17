The Livingston Parish Public Schools system will reopen on Thursday, Feb. 18, according to spokeswoman Delia Taylor.
If any further updates are necessary, they will be posted on the district’s social media platforms and communicated by the schools to their parents, Taylor said.
Families still without electricity are urged to contact their schools.
The school system has been closed since Friday, first for the Mardi Gras break that ran Feb. 12-16 and then on Wednesday due to lingering weather conditions from this week’s ice storm.
The Livingston Parish school system has roughly 26,000 students and 4,000 employees in 44 schools.
Wednesday marked the seventh full-day closure the local school district had for weather-related reasons this school year.
