The novel coronavirus has reached a reported 350 cases in Livingston Parish as the statewide number of “presumed” recoveries surpassed 26,000, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Monday, Livingston Parish reported two new cases of COVID-19, which came off of 60 new tests. According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish is reporting 4,423 commercial lab tests, up from 4,363 on Sunday, and 57 state lab tests, the same number as the previous day.
Livingston Parish didn’t report a new COVID-19 related death on Monday, and the local death toll remains 25. The parish reported a new death on each of the previous two days after five days of no new fatalities.
Across the state, the novel coronavirus reached a reported 34,709 cases, a jump of 277 overnight off of 4,578 new tests. However, the state also reported 26,249 “presumed” recoveries, up by 2,641 from the previous week.
The state has completed 269,748 tests so far, either through the state lab (12,204) or commercial labs (257,544).
As a whole, the state again reported 15 new deaths from the novel coronavirus overnight to bring the total to 2,440 fatalities. This marks two straight days in which the state has reported less than 20 COVID-19 related deaths.
All but eight of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death, and there are 123 “probable” deaths, up by 57 from last week.
As a key indicator in the fight against the novel coronavirus, hospitalizations and ventilator usage statewide both had slight increases from Sunday to Monday. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations currently stands at 1,031, a jump of 12 overnight, while there are 118 patients on ventilators, or a jump of seven from Sunday.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the media at 2 p.m.
