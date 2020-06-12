For the ninth straight day, Livingston Parish didn’t report a new COVID-19 related death.
The local death toll from the novel coronavirus remained at 31 on Friday while the local case count exceeded 500 in the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Livingston Parish hasn’t reported a new COVID-19 death since June 3 and has reported just five in the last 25 days. However, the parish had a large spike in new cases, confirming 19 results off of 135 new tests.
That equates to a 14-percent rate of positivity, higher than the state’s overall goal of 10 percent.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has now conducted 462 tests from the state lab, two more than Thursday’s figures, and 7,562 tests from commercial labs, an increase of 133.
Across the state, health officials are now reporting a total of 44,995 cases of the novel coronavirus, a jump of 523 from the previous day off of 9,861 new tests. That equates to a 5-percent rate of positivity, better than the Center for Disease Control’s goal of 10 percent.
The state has reported at least 400 new COVID-19 cases in each of the last four days.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted 479,534 COVID-19 tests, either through the state lab (26,670) or commercial labs (452,864).
The statewide COVID-19 death toll reached 2,883 fatalities on Friday, a jump of nine from the previous day’s figures. The state is also reporting 113 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased slightly on Friday after increasing the day before. The state is now reporting 549 COVID-19 hospitalizations, a drop of four overnight. Hospitalizations have decreased in three of the last four days.
Ventilator usage also showed a slight decrease, falling by three to 74 statewide.
