Livingston Parish is one of four parishes that will receive funds for signal detection repairs, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
Approximately $773,463 will be allocated to Livingston, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, and Tangipahoa parishes, according to a statement from DOTD Secretary Eric Kalivoda. The funds will help with congestion mitigation and safety.
The funds were part of just under $63 million that will go toward 16 statewide projects, Kalivoda said.
“We are pleased to award contracts for several new projects this month, especially since a number of them are safety related,” Kalivoda said. “Safety is a top priority of this department, and features such as roundabouts, turn lanes, and rumble strips all contribute to keeping the traveling public safe on Louisiana’s highways.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.