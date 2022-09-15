Less than two months before citizens make their selections on a packed fall ballot, the Livingston Parish Registrar of Voters is reminding people to register to vote.
The local Registrar of Voters office, in conjunction with the Secretary of State, will be conducting Voter Registration Week, which will be Sept. 19-23.
The voter registration push comes ahead of the Nov. 8 ballot, which will feature a plethora of national and local races. Early voting runs Oct. 25 - Nov. 1, excluding Sunday.
Nationally, voters will select a U.S senator as well as a U.S. representative.
Locally, there will be races for four seats on the School Board, five seats on councils in both Denham Springs and Albany, two seats on aldermen boards in both Killian and French Settlement, and a mayoral race in Killian.
There are also a series of statewide constitutional items on the ballot.
The purpose of Voter Registration Week is “to inform the general public of matters important to them and to encourage more participation in voter registration and on election day,” Registrar of Voters Jared Andrews said in a statement.
“During this week, our staff will be traveling throughout the parish delivering voter registration forms and information booklets to local town halls, libraries, schools, and Post Offices,” Andrews said.
Andrews said citizens can come to the Registrar of Voters office, located at 29938 S. Magnolia Street in Livingston, to register to vote or to make changes to their voter registration record.
Registration forms and other important information can be obtained by visiting the office or calling (225) 686-3054, Andrews said.
Complete registration and other election information can be found at: www.geauxvote.com.
Anyone interested in becoming a poll worker on election day can contact the Clerk of Court’s office at (225) 686-2216.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.