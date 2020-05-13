Livingston Parish reported 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus off of more than 100 new tests and one less death from the previous day in the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.

As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting 293 positive COVID-19 cases based on 3,695 commercial lab tests, an increase of 111 from the previous day, and 51 state lab tests, the same as the previous three days.

For the first time since the first reported death in early April, the local death toll shrank overnight, going from 24 to 23 on Wednesday.

Across the state, the case count reached 32,662 reported cases, a jump of 612 new cases off of 9,892 new tests from the previous day. The state is also reporting 22,608 “presumed” recoveries from COVID-19, an increase of 2,292 from last week’s figures.

As a whole, the state reported 34 new deaths from the novel coronavirus overnight to bring the total to 2,315 fatalities. All but seven of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death, and there are 66 “probable” deaths, seven less than last week.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations currently stands at 1,194, a drop of 126 overnight, while there are 147 patients on ventilators, one more than Tuesday.

There have now been 237,904 completed tests in the state, either through the state lab (10,310) or commercial labs (227,594).

On Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that Louisiana will move into Phase One of reopening the state on Friday, May 15. The decision was made after consultation with epidemiologists from the Office of Public Health as well as other health officials and professionals across the state, Edwards said.

Louisiana has been under stay-at-home orders since March 22, less than two weeks after the first case was reported in the state March 9. Since the outbreak of the virus in the U.S., Louisiana has ranked near the top in the number of cases and deaths per capita.

The new order will be effective statewide, and Edwards expects a proclamation to come by Thursday.

The governor is scheduled to address the media at 2:30 p.m.